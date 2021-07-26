Boys & Girls Club cancels summer programs for 11 sites due to COVID-19

The closure will affect more 600 children and staff scheduled to attend the programs, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida is canceling the remainder of its summer programs at 11 Duval County schools due to new cases of COVID-19.

This is the final week of summer camps.

The closure will affect more 600 children and staff scheduled to attend the programs, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

The organization said it can still place about 500 kids at locations still open for the week.

At this time, after-school programs, which are slated to start in a few weeks, are not affected, according to the organization. Eleven of the 38 sites in the region are still planning to open up after-school programs.

"As we’re getting ready to send all of our students back to school for the new school year, I think the timing is just tough to have the surges happen right here at the end of summer before we’re going back to school," said Kevin Carrico of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

The sites affected by the cancellation are: