Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose

After all the chaos, the video shows the girlfriend appears to say "yes" by laughing off the moment.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring.

On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from Sarasota posted a video showing the incident between the two on a boat in the middle of a body of water.

The video shows Clyne trying to take the engagement ring out of his back pocket but then fumbling it into the water. He then jumps into the water and catches it before it can go any deeper.

"This is 100% real. 100% my luck. 100% will never forget....," Clyne wrote on the post.

His girlfriend and another person on the boat are seen laughing as Clyne made his way back on the boat. Once things began to calm down a bit, Clyne resumes his proposal down on one knee and his girlfriend appears to say yes as she laughs off the moment and kisses him.