'Boxing glove mom' has charge reduced to child abuse after alleged fight with student in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville woman, known as 'Boxing Glove Mom,' has had her child abuse charge reduced to battery, according to court records.

Edith Riddle, 34, was arrested by Duval School Board Police back in 2021 for reportedly getting in a fight with a student on the campus of Dupont Middle School.

She was originally pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony child abuse charge, but that has been reduced to misdemeanor battery.

Her arraignment for the new charge is Sept. 14, 2022.

A police report says on March 18, 2021, a school safety officer heard a teacher's "frantic" announcement over the school radio that there was a fight occurring outside the cafeteria at 12:14 p.m.

The report says Riddle had just exited the school with her own daughter after a meeting with the vice principal on campus. Rather than exiting the campus directly, the daughter walked out of her way through the cafeteria to engage the victim in a fight, the report says.

Riddle's daughter reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and threw some punches before the suspect also reportedly joined in punching the victim, who was lying on the ground, according to witnesses.

A witness also said Riddle appeared to have a boxing glove attached to her left hand, according to the arrest report.

The report says Riddle had the boxing glove on her hand when she arrived at the school and had told the school it was superglued to her wrist and she couldn't remove it.