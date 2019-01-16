JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Duval County's first gay bar, Bo's Coral Reef, is closing its doors after 55 years.

The owner of the Jacksonville Beach bar announced on Instagram Tuesday night that they are selling the bar and closing the doors for the final time next Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The owner closed the caption by saying, "The Bo's Family will forever be grateful for the gratitude and love shown by every person that has walked through our doors, we could have never achieved the level of success we have without your support."

The owner says they are moving on to the next adventure in life.

Bo's was opened in 1964 by Roverta "Bo" Boen. It was the first gay bar opened in Duval County.