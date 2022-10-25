Bar formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef is one step closer to opening

The Jacksonville Beach Planning Commission approved the rezoning request with amended conditions.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The business formerly known as Bo's Coral Reef has a new owner and he's one step closer to opening the establishment. Bo's was known as the oldest LGBTQ+ bar in Duval County and it served the First Coast for 55 years. The establishment closed in 2019. When neighbors pass by the business, they see what it used to be.

Owner of another popular restaurant, Slider's Oyster Bar, Johnny Brown, described Bo's as a "big part of the community for many years."

"It was a fun-loving place to where everybody was welcomed," Brown said. "I would love to see it remain-still see a place where everybody's welcomed."

The property's new owner has been renovating the space, inside. Monday, he told planning commissioners the building is "pretty much complete." Scott McAlister, the new owner, told First Coast News he doesn't have a name for the business yet. He applied to have it rezoned and explained to city officials that the space inside would provide more than a bar. At least a thousand square feet would be used for retail and as an office space. Heather Ireland, the city's planning and development director, told officials the property does not have ample parking for the use.

"And it is closer to 500 feet, around 450 to another drinking establishment which is proximity requirement in the code," Ireland explained.

McAlister said he plans on adding more parking spaces to make his business more accessible. The planning commissioners granted his rezoning request, with a few amended conditions. The business owner, however, will have to wait a little longer to open his doors.