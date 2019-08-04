JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of taking a child hostage resulting in a six-hour SWAT standoff on the Westside over the weekend faced a judge for the first time on Monday.

A judge set Joshua Jones bond at over $110K.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Jones, 31, took a child hostage at a home at West Solace Circle just before midnight on Saturday after an altercation with the child's mother.

The child's mother told police Jones had a gun and had made threats to her and her family. A six-hour SWAT standoff ensued and police said Jones threatened to harm the child and police.

By 6:15 a.m., police said Jones ended the standoff and left the home with the child.

JSO said multiple people fled the home after Jones was arrested.

Jones has been charged with interference with custody and violation of probation, according to JSO.

