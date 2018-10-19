There is a heavy police presence at the St. Johns Town Center.

There was a bomb threat the Dick's Sporting Goods. The store was evacuated, police performed a sweep and by 5:40 p.m. the threat was over.

A spokesperson with the St. Johns Town Center said:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff Department was on site investigating an alleged bomb threat at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The store was evacuated while a thorough sweep was completed, and authorities have now deemed the threat to be over. The safety of our customers and mall employees is of the utmost importance, and we are thankful for the prompt response from the Jacksonville Sheriff Department. “

