Police said the fort has been evacuated and the bomb squad is on scene with an X-ray machine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found on federal property in the parking lot of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Authorities got the call about the package around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.