Three First Coast schools announced they will launch a program of random drug and alcohol testing for students in 2020.

Bolles, Episcopal and Bishop Kenny, all private schools, made the announcement in a letter sent out to parents on Wednesday.

In the letters, the schools say testing will begin in September 2020 where a school nurse from each campus will administer a saliva drug test to a randomly selected group of students.

According to Tyler Hodges, the president at Bolles, administrators at the three schools worked together to come up with the program. He said they looked at research from schools across the country using the testing to gather information.

“We don’t want students to feel targete," Hodges said. "It’s not a disciplinary program. It is a deterrent that hopefully gives them one more reason to make a healthy lifestyle choice."

If a student tests positive for the first time, he or she won't face disciplinary measures, but their parents will be notified. If the student tests positive again, they will face disciplinary measures. Administrators said this is because the program is geared toward the child's success.

"Schools, parents, communities have a real responsibility to educate [students] to make proper choices," Hodges said. "I think this program is going to be great for all three schools who have been collaborating and I think it will be great for Jacksonville, and I hope other schools will participate as well."

Hodges and the other schools' administrators said they're not responding to any drug problems at the schools. Instead, they want the testing to be a part of a "health and wellness initiative."

"We want to help any student that might be considering making a poor choice or might find themselves in a situation where they need some assistance," Hodges said. "We want to make and help them with their parents get the proper help that they need to get their life back on track."

According to the letters, the program will test for alcohol and 15 drugs, like nicotine drugs that are illegal for minors. It will also test for drugs that are overall illegal, like marijuana and opiates.

At all of the schools, about 20 to 25 percent of high school students will be tested by the end of the year. At Bolles, Hodges said that will average out to about eight students per week chosen at random.

Some parents said they understand why others may think it infringes on students' privacy, but they think the testing is a good idea.

“We all hope our kid wouldn’t need [random drug testing], but any other chance for something to deter them is a plus in my book," Julie Mann, who has a junior Bolles, said. "They’ll be randomly drug tested in the future, so might as well get used to it now."

Bolles administrators will hold two meetings for parents and their questions Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bolles and Episcopal posted a FAQ for parents, as did Bishop Kenny. All three schools' programs are essentially identical, administrators said, besides varying disciplinary measures for a second offense.

The following letter was sent out to parents to inform them of the new changes:

"Dear Bolles and Episcopal Parents,



On behalf of the leadership teams at our respective schools, we are writing to inform you of a new program we will implement on our campuses beginning in the 2020-21 school year. We believe this program will strengthen our schools' commitment to the health and wellness of our students, as well as the larger Jacksonville community.



The Boards of Trustees at The Bolles School and ESJ voted unanimously to launch a program of random drug and alcohol testing for students in grades 9 through 12 beginning in September 2020. We reached this decision after careful and lengthy review of research and data and with the steadfast conviction that this decision will benefit the well-being of students on our campuses. While each of our schools already uses drug testing based on suspicion, we had not yet instituted a policy of consistent random testing throughout the school year. Together, we have agreed to move forward on implementing this initiative.



The program is based on the following reasons:



1. In addition to our extensive health education programs and counseling resources, this initiative will further encourage our students to be thoughtful and conscientious about their health and the dangers of drug and alcohol use.



2. Longstanding research makes clear that the longer a person delays first-use of alcohol, nicotine, marijuana and other drugs, the greater the likelihood the individual will lead a healthy life. Conversely, people who begin using controlled substances at younger ages put themselves at risk for potential long-term addiction.



3. The research also shows that a child's perception of the risk of using drugs and alcohol has a significant effect on whether he/she will experiment. A mandatory testing program provides another important deterrent for our students to resist cultural and peer pressure to use alcohol and drugs.



4. Numerous independent schools across the country have implemented random drug testing programs and note tangible success in reducing alcohol and drug use among their students.



5. This will first and foremost be a deterrent and counseling focused program, rather than a disciplinary based approach. After the second positive drug test, the student will be subject to policies and processes pursuant to each school."





