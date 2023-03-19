Boise 12-year-old detailing some of the world's most iconic automobiles

Steve McQueen's Jaguar and Henry Ford's Ferrari are just a few of the cars Steven Thompson has worked on as the world's youngest Certified Detailer.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Tom Selleck's Ferrari, Metallica's James Hetfield's Auburn and Henry Ford's Ferrari – a trio of big-name cars – all have something in common. Not only are they iconic, but they were also detailed by a 12-year-old from right here in Boise.

Steven Thompson is the world's youngest detailer to earn his Certified Detailer certification from the International Detailing Association. He told KTVB his passion started at an even younger age.

"My dad, he started his company two months before I was born," Steven said. "So, I was around a couple months old, and I was just – my mom was carrying me – and I just saw my dad cleaning."

That set the wheels in motion, and Steven started following in his dad Steve Thompson's footsteps.

"When I turned 5, he actually put the pressure washer in my hand," Steven said. "'Go ahead, wash it.'"

Steven's dad also encouraged him to polish his skills and get his professional certification in automotive detailing from the International Detailing Association.

"To my surprise, he did it. So for me, I am very proud of him as a father, as a detailer, I hate him just a little bit," Steve Thompson said laughingly. "He passed that test and he's got his skills validated. After that, he got SONAX certified. So, when he got that accreditation, he became more accredited than I am – and I've been in the industry for 20 years."

Since earning that certification, Steven has met some of the biggest names in the detail and reconditioning industry, which has opened the doors to the 12-year-old then working on some of the world's most iconic cars.

"We met a gentleman by the name of Rego Santana in Florida, and he's one of the three USA Master Trainers with SONAX," Steve Thompson said. "He contacted, you know, SONAX and FLEX and the Petersen Museum, and they invited him out to train for a week in Laguna Hills."

Steven said he worked on "Steve McQueen's Jaguar, the GT40 MarkIII and a Porsche."

Coming up at the end of April, Steven's skills will soar to new heights.

"I'm doing Ronald Reagan's Air Force One," Steven said.

Steven is heading to New York for his next big accomplishment, and told KTVB he is currently fundraising for the trip. He's raising money by washing cars, but Steven also wants to train other kids how to detail.

If you are interested in learning more or contacting Steven, you can do so by clicking here.

Steve Thompson also said his son is most likely the only SONAX Authorized Detailer in the Gem State – quite the accomplishment for a 12-year-old!

Watch more Local News: