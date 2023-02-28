Boil water notice issued in Kingsland, Georgia

The affected area is limited to the area immediately surrounding Five Points in Downtown Kingsland.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The City of Kingsland is asking customers to boil their water after a water line break that resulted in a "significant loss of pressure: in the drinking water system.

The city says the measure is only precautionary. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using for consumption until further notice.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this problem," said the city on Facebook.