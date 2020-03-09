Boil water notice issued for Dunes Court Nassau Amelia Utilities customers

The precautionary boil water notice comes after the utility experienced a loss of pressure due to a broken line.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory in in effect for Nassau Amelia Utilities customers on Dunes Court until further notice.

The utility said it experienced a loss of pressure due to a broken line. The advisory will remain in effect until bacteriological samples are collected and analyzed to reflect a negative result for coliforms, NAU said.

After the testing process is completed, a notice will be issued to rescind the boil water advisory.

Customers should boil water for one minute before using it for drinking or preparing food until the advisory is rescinded.