Boil water notice issued for Dunes Court Nassau Amelia Utilities customers

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory in in effect for Nassau Amelia Utilities customers on Dunes Court until further notice.
The utility said it experienced a loss of pressure due to a broken line. The advisory will remain in effect until bacteriological samples are collected and analyzed to reflect a negative result for coliforms, NAU said.
After the testing process is completed, a notice will be issued to rescind the boil water advisory.
Customers should boil water for one minute before using it for drinking or preparing food until the advisory is rescinded.
Anyone with questions should call NAU customer service at 904-530-6030.