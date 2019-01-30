CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Crescent Beach in St. Augustine due to a water main break Wednesday.

The St. Johns County Utility Department reported a water main break impacted 350 residences.

The addresses affected include:

8256 – 8372 A1A South

8376 – 9300 A1A South

Jessica Lynn Place

Milliken Lane

Jimmy Mark Place

Barrataria Drive

Old A1A

Gene Johnson Road

Mellon Court

Summer Island Drive

June Lane

July Lane

August Circle

The Precautionary boil Water Notice will remain in effect until lab tests show that the water is safe to drink and the retraction notice is posted, St. Johns Utility says.

Boil Water Notice Hotline: 904-209-2731