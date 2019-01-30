CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Crescent Beach in St. Augustine due to a water main break Wednesday.
The St. Johns County Utility Department reported a water main break impacted 350 residences.
The addresses affected include:
- 8256 – 8372 A1A South
- 8376 – 9300 A1A South
- Jessica Lynn Place
- Milliken Lane
- Jimmy Mark Place
- Barrataria Drive
- Old A1A
- Gene Johnson Road
- Mellon Court
- Summer Island Drive
- June Lane
- July Lane
- August Circle
The Precautionary boil Water Notice will remain in effect until lab tests show that the water is safe to drink and the retraction notice is posted, St. Johns Utility says.
Boil Water Notice Hotline: 904-209-2731