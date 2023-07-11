Boil water notice in effect in Baldwin for three days

The Town of Baldwin says that a water line break left some residents without water Tuesday. If you lost water, you are now under the boil water notice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A boil water notice is in effect for the town of Baldwin beginning Wednesday. The town government says the boil water notice will last for three days.

Wednesday morning, many residents lost water due to a water line break at the Northwest intersection of Oliver Street and Main Street.

Anyone who lost water during that outage is now under the boil water notice. This applies to water used for drinking or cooking.

Officials say a rolling boil for one minute should work.