A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for several JEA customers until further notice.

The areas under the advisory include:

Shopping Center at 1650 San Pablo Rd S Neighborhoods include:

Bentwater Place on Hodges

Banyan Bay Apt Homes

San Pablo Creek

IBIS Point

Marsh Sound

Osprey Pointe

Ketch Cove

Covington Green

Holiday Harbor

Pine Island

Pirate Ct

Drakes Point Dr

Partial Sections of Villages of Pablo

All Streets N of & including Crystal Cove Dr, Chesterbrook Ct and Falcon Crest Dr

2610 – 2728 Canyon Falls Dr

The advisory was issued due to a water main break that happened on Monday, July 30.

Customers are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute prior to using it for food preparation, cooking and drinking.

Customers are also recommended to flush water lines for three minutes after water returns in order to remove any air and possible sediments from the lines.

JEA said the notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological results, per the press release.

If you have any questions, call JEA's customer service at 904-665-6000.

