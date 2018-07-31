A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for several JEA customers until further notice.
The areas under the advisory include:
Shopping Center at 1650 San Pablo Rd S Neighborhoods include:
Bentwater Place on Hodges
Banyan Bay Apt Homes
San Pablo Creek
IBIS Point
Marsh Sound
Osprey Pointe
Ketch Cove
Covington Green
Holiday Harbor
Pine Island
Pirate Ct
Drakes Point Dr
Partial Sections of Villages of Pablo
All Streets N of & including Crystal Cove Dr, Chesterbrook Ct and Falcon Crest Dr
2610 – 2728 Canyon Falls Dr
The advisory was issued due to a water main break that happened on Monday, July 30.
Customers are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute prior to using it for food preparation, cooking and drinking.
Customers are also recommended to flush water lines for three minutes after water returns in order to remove any air and possible sediments from the lines.
JEA said the notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological results, per the press release.
If you have any questions, call JEA's customer service at 904-665-6000.