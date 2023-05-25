Bodycam video: Officer's use of stun gun ruled justified by JSO

An employee of Family Dollar advised an individual, later identified as Daniel Forrest, had just stolen from the store and was running through the parking lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville officer's use of a stun gun during a pursuit on the Westside was found to be within policy, according to the agency.

JSO says on May 11 police responded to a call for service at 929 South McDuff Avenue.

While on scene, in the parking lot, the officer was flagged down by an employee of Family Dollar advising an individual, later identified as Daniel Forrest, had just stolen from the store and was running through the parking lot.

JSO says the officer caught up to Forrest in his marked patrol vehicle, exited the vehicle, and reportedly gave multiple commands to Forrest as he started to run.

The officer then deployed his stun gun, striking Forrest. Police say Forrest fell and struck his head on the pavement.

The officer, in accordance with policy, requested the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department respond to evaluate Forrest following the deployment of the CEW.

JFRD transported Forrest to a local hospital where it was learned he had internal bleeding. He remains hospitalized at this time.

The officer’s use of force was found to be within policy, per JSO.

Bodycam Footage: