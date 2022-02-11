Bodycam footage released of JSO officer shot in back. He's expected to be OK

Police say the officer that was shot was wearing a Kevlar vest during the shooting, which may have saved his life.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video has not been altered in any way by First Coast News. All edits were done by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Bodycam footage has been released from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after an officer was reportedly ambushed and shot back in October.

JSO says 37-year-old Charlie Brown shot a police officer, hitting him once in the back, then jumped off the Dame Point Bridge.

Brown was later pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting took place in the 4100 block of Middleburg Road late Sunday night. Police say that Brown drove away, still firing at officers.

(Warning: Video below may be disturbing to some viewers)

The shooter led officers on a chase for 30 miles, according to JSO. He crashed his car on the Dames Point Bridge and got out of the car, jumping into the St. Johns River.

JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said that police were able to see Brown swimming, then he disappeared.

Around 3. a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville police dive teams searched the river and found his body and his weapon on the riverbed.