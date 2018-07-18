The body that washed up on the shore near Little Talbot Island has been identified as Ashley McCollum.

The 32-year-old woman's family has confirmed to First Coast News that it was McCollum, who is from Dallas, Texas, who was found in the surf near the island. McCollum was on the First Coast visiting her father who was ill.

Police have ruled out foul play but the cause of her death is still under investigation at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses. You can donate by clicking here.

READ MORE | Fisherman who discovered dead body near Little Talbot Island speaks to First Coast News

© 2018 WTLV