The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that the body found behind a retirement home in Julington Creek is that of Juan Acevedo, 47, who was reported missing the previous week.

Deputies said they found Acevedo's body in water behind the Westminster Woods retirement home on Wednesday. Acevedo was reported missing on Jan. 18.

He was found in the early morning hours on the St. Johns County side of the creek near San Jose Boulevard.

The cause of death is still to be determined, but deputies said there are no indications of foul play.