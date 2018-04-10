UPDATE: A United States Coast Guard spokesperson told First Coast News around 3:45 p.m. that JSO has recovered the body of the worker that fell into the St. Johns River Wednesday. The search has been called off.

JSO, Coast Guard and OSHA are all investigating the case.

____________________________

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are searching for a person who fell into the St. Johns River near the Fuller Warren Bridge.

JFRD tweeted about the incident around 11 a.m. Thursday. They said that the Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are assisting in the search.

The Coast Guard told First Coast News that the person is a construction worker who was working on the Dredging Project at the bridge when he fell into the river. He hasn't been seen since.

Search crews are on the ground, in the water and in the air.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

Crews are searching under the Fuller Warren Bridge for someone who has fallen in the river. @FHPJacksonville @JSOPIO assisting. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 4, 2018

© 2018 WTLV