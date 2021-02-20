Human remains found near farm in Crescent City, Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports

The body was found in a wooded area near a farm, the sheriff's office told First Coast News.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported human remains were found along County Road 308 in Crescent City.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on social media they will hold a press conference regarding Nyeisha Nelson at 4 p.m. Saturday, however, it is not confirmed if hers was the body found. Nelson has been missing for more than a week.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence on the scene at this time.

