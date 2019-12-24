A body was discovered inside a burning SUV in the woods on Jacksonville's Northside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 7:19 p.m. the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle fire in the woods in the 9800 block of Sisson Drive.

After extinguishing the fire, police say a body was located inside a newer Ford SUV.



Police are asking for anybody with any information to call them at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

You can also contact the local Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 866- 845-TIPS.