x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body found in St. Augustine Shores identified as missing 76-year-old

Police say there was no sign of foul play.
Credit: FCN
Mary Ann Burchill, 76, was last seen in St. Augustine on Wednesday.

ST AUGUSTINE SHORES, Fla. — The body found in a St. Augustine Shores neighborhood Monday night has been identified as 76-year-old Mary Ann Burchill, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Burchill went missing last Wednesday. On Saturday, police asked the community to aid in finding her.

A woman who lives in the area she was found, near the intersection of Deltona Boulevard and Pinta Road, said a neighbor called police after he found the body.

The Medical Examiner's Office was able to identify Burchill Wednesday.

Police say there was no sign of foul play.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Accused shooter in homicide of man found behind dumpster in Jacksonville, appears in court

Before You Leave, Check This Out