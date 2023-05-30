Body found in St. Augustine Shores identified as missing 76-year-old

Police say there was no sign of foul play.

ST AUGUSTINE SHORES, Fla. — The body found in a St. Augustine Shores neighborhood Monday night has been identified as 76-year-old Mary Ann Burchill, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Burchill went missing last Wednesday. On Saturday, police asked the community to aid in finding her.

A woman who lives in the area she was found, near the intersection of Deltona Boulevard and Pinta Road, said a neighbor called police after he found the body.

The Medical Examiner's Office was able to identify Burchill Wednesday.

