Body found in house on fire in Hogan's Creek, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a house fire where a body was found inside in the Hogan's Creek area Friday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a house fire was reported at 1000 West 6th Street with a deceased person inside.

"Crews have responded to the 1000 block of 6th Street west to a residential structure fire...S4 Is on scene advising this is a working fire… More crews are en route," the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department tweeted.

Police are giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m.