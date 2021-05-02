Body found in ditch on Jacksonville's Westside, no foul play suspected

JSO's preliminary investigation suggests that the man may have suffered some sort of medical emergency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was found dead in a ditch on Jacksonville's Westside Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Around 8:20 a.m. officers responded to a call of a body found in a ditch near Commonwealth Avenue and Leeda Drive. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was also called.

Upon arrival, JFRD pronounced the person dead.

Police say the person was an adult man and was anywhere from 40 to 60 years old.

JSO's preliminary investigation suggests that the man may have suffered some sort of medical emergency and that alcohol may have played a role.