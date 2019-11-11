A body was found floating in the water in St. Johns County Monday morning.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said a little before 8:30 a.m., deputies received a report of a body floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, in the area of the Riverview Club.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue retrieved the remains from the water, but authorities were unable to identify the individual. The St. Johns County Major Crimes Detectives are now trying to identify the person, as well as how they ended up in the water.

Deputies say there aren't any recent reports of missing people or suspicious circumstances.