The investigation is in early stages. Police say they do not yet know who the victim is.

ST AUGUSTINE SHORES, Fla. — A body has been found in a residential neighborhood at the intersection of Pinta Road and Deltona Boulevard in St. Augustine Shores.

St. Johns County sheriff's deputies on scene say the body was found partially buried in the wounds.

At this time, police are not able to share any identifying factors about the deceased.