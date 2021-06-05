Body believed to be Tina Prince found in wooded area in rural Washington County

Sheriff Joel Cochran says they're waiting on confirmation of the body's identity from the GBI Crime Lab.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly a week after Sandersville teacher Tina Prince was reported missing, the Washington County Sheriff says they believe they found her body. Sheriff Joel Cochran says they're waiting on confirmation from the GBI Crime Lab.

The Sheriff's Office and GBI Crime Scene investigators spent Friday afternoon collecting evidence at the scene where the body was found. Cochran say the remains were found in a wooded area on Imery's Clay site on Pleasant Grove Road in a rural part of Washington County.

"The body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for positive identification and cause and manner of death," Cochran said.

The Sheriff's Office also arrested a man in connection to the case.

Aaron Matthew Adams is the "male acquaintance" the Sheriff's Office says Prince met at the Sandersville Walmart Friday. Deputies found her car still parked at Walmart Sunday morning, and they requested help from the GBI shortly after.

Sheriff Cochran says she left dinner with her family at the Puebla's Mexican Restaurant to meet him and that's the last time her family had contact with her.

GBI and Washington County investigators met with Chief Magistrate Judge Manzie Broxton in a closed door meeting at 4 p.m. Friday. There, Broxton signed three arrest warrants for Adams. Adams was in custody earlier Friday afternoon at the Washington County Jail pending charges.

According to copies of the warrants 13WMAZ obtained, Adams is charged with concealing a death and two felony counts of false statements. The warrant says Adams "hindered the discovery" of the body that's believed to be Tina Prince.

The Sheriff says he anticipates additional charges against Adams in the coming days.

Since Prince was reported missing, at least 10 agencies assisted in the search operation, including: Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Community Supervision, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Middle Georgia District Attorney's Office, Sandersville Police Department, and Washington County EMA.

Tuesday morning, the search went airborne. Investigators used a helicopter to try to spot signs of Prince but didn't find anything. Thursday afternoon, investigators searched a pond on Highway 24 near Lamars Creek Road in Washington County, but they didn't find anything there either.

"We utilized every resource possible to bring Tina back to her parents and back to her family and to bring closure somewhat to our community," Cochran said during the press conference.

Sheriff Cochran would not release any more information saying he did not want to jeopardize the investigation.