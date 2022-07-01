'Kevin the Bobcat' takes up residence in Ponte Vedra couple's backyard

"I don't think we have a reason to be worried,” says Green. “Typically, they're a lot more afraid of us than we are of them."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The main photo of this story is not of 'Kevin the Bobcat' specifically, but does show a wild bobcat in a Florida backyard)

A wild animal appears to have taken up residence in a neighborhood in Ponte Vedra.

It’s a cross between a byproduct of over development and the mascot of a neighborhood, and it’s garnered some attention from residents and pets there.

Green’s pets don’t go in his backyard, despite there being plenty of places for an animal to hide.

"Our three cats inside the house are indoor cats,” says Green. “We have Baxter, China Blue and Leena Larue."

Recently, a new feline crashed the party. Green and his wife call him Kevin the Bobcat.

"Kevin is a fantastic beast, oh my gosh, he's so beautiful," exclaims Green.

Kevin is a wild bobcat who the Greens say showed up about three weeks ago and won’t leave their neighborhood. In fact, the Greens say that Kevin uses the bushes in their backyard as his new home.

"I don't think we have a reason to be worried,” says Green. “Typically, they're a lot more afraid of us than we are of them. It's not somebody I want to get stuck in a phone booth with, I can assure you of that."

If birds of a feather flock together, it appears that cats of a similar kind like to sit near each other. The Greens have a picture of one of their cats looking at Kevin through the glass door that leads to their backyard.

"He seems to be doing his own thing,” says Green. “So if I don't bother him and stay on this side of the window, we should be good."

And while Kevin uses the Green’s backyard as his home base, he also explores the neighborhood.

"Other neighbors have noticed the bobcat,” says Green. “Some neighbors are terrified, rightfully so because they have outdoor animals and other neighbors said they want to take it in and let it live with them."

So far there have been no issues, so there haven’t been any calls to animal control about Kevin.

"It's living in Ponte Vedra, it's living a pretty good life."