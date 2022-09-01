Comedian Bob Saget dies just one day after Ponte Vedra Beach show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Bob Saget, a beloved comedian and actor, died on Sunday at 65-years-old.
He had just kicked off his 'I Don't Do Negative' tour.
Saget, best known for his role on "Full House", took the stage for the last time on January 8 in Ponte Vedra Beach.
He performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.
Saget tweeted following the show, calling the audience "appreciative".
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando earlier in the day Sunday, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.
According to a release from authorities, his cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.
Saget was best known for playing one of America's favorite dads: Danny Tanner on the hit TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." He also hosted America's Funniest Videos, appeared in many movies and TV shows, and is known for his raunchy stand-up comedy shows.
Saget had recently started traveling the country on his "I Don't Do Negative" standup and musical tour.
In an earlier tweet, he said he was "loving beyond words" being on tour.