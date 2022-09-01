Comedian Bob Saget dies just one day after Ponte Vedra Beach show

Saget, best known for his role on "Full House", took the stage for the last time on January 8 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Bob Saget, a beloved comedian and actor, died on Sunday at 65-years-old.

He had just kicked off his 'I Don't Do Negative' tour.

Saget, best known for his role on "Full House", took the stage for the last time on January 8 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

He performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

Saget tweeted following the show, calling the audience "appreciative".

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando earlier in the day Sunday, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

According to a release from authorities, his cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

Saget was best known for playing one of America's favorite dads: Danny Tanner on the hit TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." He also hosted America's Funniest Videos, appeared in many movies and TV shows, and is known for his raunchy stand-up comedy shows.

Saget had recently started traveling the country on his "I Don't Do Negative" standup and musical tour.