Boats can finally buoy at the Post Street Dock

The Post Street Dock is now open to the public. The community celebrated with a grand opening Thursday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recreational boaters on the St. Johns River can now tie up during the day in Riverside at a new public dock.

A grand opening ceremony of Post Street Dock was held Thursday evening at the dock site, located at the end of Post Street.

There are four slips that allow boaters to anchor their buoys to the dock, as well as an ADA accessible gangway and smooth concrete walking surfaces.

Post Street Day Docks will have public slips, plus one for water taxi use, according to the Times-Union.

"The Post Street dock is another great step forward for the City of Jacksonville as we expand access to our beautiful waterfront," City Council Member Randy DeFoor said in a press release.

With a more accessible downtown, motorized watercrafts, kayaks and canoes will allow visitors to reach the Riverside and 5 Points area without a car. People are also encouraged to grab a ride on the St. Johns River Taxi.

“The new dock will promote recreational boating and boost local business by improving public access to one of the best neighborhoods in the City,” DeFoor says.

"The new Post Street Dock is an incredible amenity for Riverside," Shannon Blankinship, Executive Director of Riverside Avondale Preservation said in a press release. "It connects our community even more to the St. Johns River and provides a transportation corridor between downtown and the art, history and independent shops of 5 Points."