Boating accident Tuesday involving a Gheenoe in Melrose, one fatality

Two people were taking a 1999 Gheenoe boat out for a test drive when it dipped suddenly to the port side and nearly capsized.

MELROSE, Fla. — Paul Kolomitz, 68, and passenger Elizabeth Spisak, 56, were on Lake Geneva in Melrose Tuesday test driving a Gheenoe boat when it made a sudden dip to the port side causing the two to be thrown from the vessel, according to an accident report from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Division of Law Enforcement.

The Gheenoe was a 1999 12-foot Water Bug Boat, the report said.

The outboard motor powering the boat had been purchased the day before. Kolomitz and Spisak were sent overboard due to the vessel almost capsizing, the report continued.

After a series of events, Spisak was found by Kolomitz and brought to shore. CPR was performed and EMS pronounced Spisak deceased at 5:02 p.m., the report said.

The cause of the incident was not alcohol related, according to the report.

No other information is available at this time. First Coast News will update with developments.