The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville rescued two boaters early Sunday morning after they were stranded for seven hours on an island near Ponce Inlet.

The sector's Command Center received a call at 4 a.m. from the operator of the 19-foot pontoon boat. The operator said he been stranded for seven hours and was unable to relaunch his boat after beaching it on Disappearing Island.

A boat crew from the Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet set out thirty minutes later to work the scene.

The boaters were recovered and transported to the station where they were reunited with family members.

No injuries were reported.

