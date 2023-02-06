Boaters still hit the water despite toxic blue green algae warning

Hundreds of boats and thousands of people gathered for Boater Skip Day

Example video title will go here for this video

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Could toxic algae in the water ruin one of the unofficial summer holidays in Northeast Florida? Friday was Boater Skip Day, a day when thousands of people skip work and enjoy the day on the water.

On Thursday the Florida Department of Health in Clay County issued a health alert for Doctors Lake due to the toxic blue green algae. Boaters who spoke to First Coast News said the threat of the blue green algae was not going to stop them from their fun.

"It's a hoot getting out from work and enjoying the water," said Mike Roskind, "nothing like it and that's what makes Jacksonville a great place to live."

A popular place for many of those boaters to go is Whitey's Fish Camp. Due to the nature of the holiday, Whitey's Fish Camp owner Elaine Cassala opted to go to work today.

"It's a fun time, there's hundreds, literally hundreds of boats come from all over, Jacksonville especially," said Cassala.

But would blue green algae put a damper on the fun? Here's what to look out for if you go out in the water. According to the EPA, blue green algae looks like foam, scum or mats on the surface of the water. As its name suggests, it can be blue or green, but also brown or red.

Cassala says the water around Whitey's has been clear.

"I've not seen any of that," said Cassala, referring to the blue green algae, "you can see here in the creek that, we haven't seen any of that."

But if you do see blue green algae, keep your dog away from it, the toxic algae can be fatal for dogs. While it is also potentially fatal for humans, vomiting or difficulty breathing are the more common symptoms.

But will that stop boaters from going in the water?

"Not worried about it," said Roskind, "we're going to go waterskiing, worst case is we wash off and I'm sure it'll go away. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."