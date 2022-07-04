Fatal boating accident on July 4th weekend in St. Johns County, two hospitalized

A 32-foot vessel ran aground on Rattlesnake Island near Matanzas Inlet Bridge with five people onboard.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On July 2nd at approximately 4:30 p.m. a 32-foot vessel with five people onboard was traveling south in the Intracoastal Waterway near marker 82 in St. Johns County, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

For unknown reasons the vessel ran aground on Rattlesnake Island ejecting three of the occupants, FWC said.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Two occupants were injured and transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona and two occupants were uninjured and refused medical care, according to FWC.

The incident is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This is all the information available as of now.