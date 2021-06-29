Video: Boat destroys channel marker outside of Genung's Fish Camp in St. Augustine

The fish camp says this a fairly common occurrence and that broken channel markers are found almost monthly in that area.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A video of a boat destroying a channel marker in St. Augustine is gaining traction after a popular Instagram account posted it Monday.

The page, thequalifiedcaptain, is a popular account that typically posts fail-type images and videos of people doing things on boats.

Genung’s Fish Camp in St. Augustine said there were no injuries as a result of the incident but that the boat did sustain major damage.

The fish camp says this a fairly common occurrence and that broken channel markers are found almost monthly in that area.

