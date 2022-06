Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms one fatality resulting from a boat crash in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's Office is confirming a boat crash on Black Creek in Clay County.

One fatality has been reported. One person has been transported from the scene to a hospital, according to CCSO.

CCSO says Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency investigating.

According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, the boat crashed into a private dock.