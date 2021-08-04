Bluegrass, Beer & Barbecue Festival returns this summer in Jacksonville

You'll be able to grub on savory BBQ including baby-back ribs, pulled pork, corn on the cob and so much more!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is it even summer if a BBQ isn't involved? One of Jacksonville's favorite festivals is returning to James Weldon Johnson Park in June.

The Bluegrass, Beer and Barbecue Festival will be held on June 19 in James Weldon Johnson Park.

You'll be able to grub on savory BBQ including baby-back ribs, pulled pork, corn on the cob and so much more! All served by Jacksonville's finest barbecue trucks.

If all that eating makes you thirsty, you can enjoy cold beverages and craft beer from local breweries including Intuition and Veteran’s United.

Afterward, put on your dancing shoes and jam to with local favorites Cain't Never Could, Ft. Pierce’s Pubgrass band Uproot Hootenanny and Jacksonville's own The Firewater Tent Revival.

The concert presented by Friends of James Weldon Johnson and Yaya Productions is free to attend.

Masks are required.