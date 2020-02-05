JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Based on the number of phone calls, emails and Facebook messages to First Coast News, it's clear the people of the First Coast are wildly excited about seeing firsthand the Blue Angels honor first responders.

But the flyover won't happen Saturday as initially announced. Instead, The City of Jacksonville said in a tweet today, the renown group of aviators will be appearing at a later date, not yet announced.

The Blue Angels want to fit more cities into its tour first, according to the tweet, which was a response to people asking about the event.

The Blue Angels and their Air Force counterparts, the Thunderbirds, began a series of flyovers on Tuesday.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

No date has been announced for the Jacksonville flyover. The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds have been saying keep an eye on their Twitter feeds to find out where they'll be and when.

