Blessing, Promise and 'Servent' arrested for defacing Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested after allegedly vandalizing a church statute on the Southside by drawing a mustache on Jesus and scribbling 'hail Satan,' according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Blessing Yardley, 22, Promise Yardley, 18, and Freeman “Servent” Yardley, 24, have been charged with criminal mischief to a church or other place or worship

Police say one of the individuals involved used a black marker and defaced three marble statues of Mary, Joseph and Jesus at Holy Family Catholic Church in Baymeadows.

The individual wrote 'hail Satan,' drew genitals and a pentacle on the figures, JSO says. The person also allegedly drew a mustache on Jesus.

Deerwood Baptist Church was also vandalized, according to the police report.

The three people were captured on surveillance video, which ultimately helped lead to their arrest, the report indicates.

JSO inmates records indicate they are being held on a $15,003 bond.