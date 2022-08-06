Data says Blanding, Southside Boulevard most at-risk areas for car crashes citywide

The intersection at Blanding Blvd and Youngerman Circle had the most crash incidents last year citywide, with over 130 accidents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you drive around town, you've probably seen a few car crashes, or maybe you've been in one.

New data from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pinpoints areas considered high-frequency crash sites.

Most crashes last year happened on Blanding and Southside Boulevard.

There are four locations on Blanding Blvd that are considered high risk for car crashes. Data suggests the intersection at Youngerman Circle had the most crash incidents last year citywide, with over 130 accidents.

It's often been said, when you're on the road, you have to drive for yourself and everybody else.

“I just lost a friend, a truck driver, due to an accident… I see it all the time, I drive, you know that’s my job I drive around," Williams, a ride service driver, said.

Looking at data from 2021, crashes were up 15% compared to 2020. Out of 38,980 total car crashes, 203 were fatal.

Southside and Blanding both have multiple intersections that had 50 or more crashes each last year.

We asked drivers why they think numbers are so high.

“I would say Blanding because it’s a very busy road, and a lot of people are just worried about where they’re going next," Kayla Kelly, an Orange Park Driver, said.

A billboard on Southside Blvd alerts drivers of the high crash location, and a sign on Blanding Boulevard warns drivers to stay alert.

Drivers think the warnings help, but it’s up to individuals to make good choices on the road.

“Drive at a normal speed. Because I have a CDLE license I follow certain rules, 4-second rule behind each car," said Rese Jackson, who works in the Southside area.

“The problem I think is people are in too big of a hurry, they don’t pay attention to what’s going on, and I think the phones are still a major, major problem," Williams said.