Black Voters Matter's bus arrives in Jacksonville ahead of midterms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Black Voters Matter bus tour has made its way to Florida. The aim of the tour is to "mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, Black influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on November 8" according to the campaign.

The "Blackest Bus in America" arrives in Jacksonville on Friday. The organization is working with a handful partners, including Change for the Community, Nightshade Lounge, Pine Hill Partnership, Teaching for the Culture, Black Men Build, Iota Pi Lambda Sorority, Inc., and St. Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc..

The campaign hopes to raise awareness about issues impacting Black voters in Florida. The events will help get voters the information they need to get out to their polling location.