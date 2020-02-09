Black Lives Matter 5K run will be held in Jacksonville, Oct. 3

Proceeds from the 5K will be donated to families who are facing poverty and hardships such as racial discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Black Lives Matter 5K will be hosted in Jacksonville on Oct. 3, according to a news release from the organization BLM 5K.

The 5K will take place at the former site of the Jacksonville Landing from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the 5K will be donated to families who are facing poverty and hardships such as racial discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

"It's to time to move for change and give the Black community a walk/run that will honor them," BLM 5K founder Tanisha Crisp- Founder said.

About 2,000 people are expected to attend. Social distancing and the use of masks are mandatory.

Guest speakers, food trucks, vendors and live performances will also be included in the event.