Most people remember a time when you'd have to camp out for multiple days, to get the best Black Friday deals. It appears shopping trends have changed, and it showed at the St. Johns Town Center Friday morning.

Though calmer than previous years, the Black Friday frenzy kicked off before the sun came up at most stores. Some stood in lines Friday morning to find the deals and get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

At The Copper Closet, more than 30 shoppers were in line to receive a gift card.

Tiffany Wilson says this was her first Black Friday experience, and she enjoyed showing up hours before the store opened.

"The thrill of being out there this early, this is actually the first time I’ve come out here before all of the stores opened," Wilson said.

Most stores opened at 6 a.m. but, there were other shoppers who began their frenzy on Thanksgiving day.

Maryann Conley and Kerri Mcadoo, who both wore 'Black Friday Squad' shirts says this is the second day an annual tradition.

"We’ve been doing it for over 10 years, actually I started when I was about 30 years old with the cabbage patch kids," Conley said.

She says the duo plans ahead every year.

"Last night we changed up because it was 25 percent off last night, and only 20 today," Conley said, "You have to know your prices

If you're planning to shop on Friday, Director of Marketing and Business Development at St. Johns Town Center, Ashlee Schneider says it's best to double-check your car doors.

"If you’re doing lots of shopping today, and you have lots of bags, we just recommend you keep them outside of view inside your car and make sure your vehicle is locked," Schneider said.

The town center closes tonight at 10 p.m. Be sure to bring your patience because the parking will likely be hectic.