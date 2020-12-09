Bishop Kenny High School elects first African-American senior class president

Rodney Wells shows age is just a number and perseverance pays off, especially when you're considered the underdog.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coronavirus has changed the way we go about our lives, including the way three people campaigned for senior class president at Bishop Kenny High School.

The person elected to the position is even more unprecedented.

“I do enjoy reading," Rodney Wells said, "along with that I really enjoy golf."

Wells has many of the same interests as other teens his age along with an unwavering determination to succeed.

“My friends said, ‘You aren’t going to win. You’re running against two very popular people,’ so I took it as a challenge," Wells said.

Wells accepted the challenge. He made yard signs and stickers and campaigned alongside his friends.

“Being able to break the glass ceiling for other students, I’m definitely grateful," Wells said.

Wells is creating opportunities for other students at Bishop Kenny by becoming the high school's first African-American senior class president.

He hopes to make a difference not only at Bishop Kenny High School but in the entire community of Jacksonville. He plans on going to law school and becoming a civil rights lawyer.

“I like to consider myself a self-starter for sure," Wells said. "I think anybody is able to make a difference no matter what age.”

Wells shows age is just a number and perseverance pays off, especially when you're considered the underdog.

