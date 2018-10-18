ATLANTA – The Atlanta City Council is considering new legislation that would ban stores from selling dogs and cats from “puppy and kitty mills.”

The ordinance would prohibit puppy and kitten mills from operating inside Atlanta city limits. Pet stores would only be able to offer rescued dogs and cats up for adoption.

The legislation was proposed at the end of Monday’s council meeting by Councilmember Amir Farokhi from District 2 and co-sponsored by Councilmembers Carla Smith from District 1 and Natalyn Archibong from District 5.

Farokhi said the ordinance is close to his heart.

“Atlanta is a humane city and our policies toward animals should reflect that,” Farokhi said. “My wife and I own a rescued dog and two rescued cats. Our city should follow the lead of many others to promote the adoption of rescued animals and reduce demand for inhumane puppy and kitten mills.”

The Atlanta Humane Society issued a statement supporting the legislation.

“When profit is primary motivation of the supply and sale of dogs and cats, animals suffer,” said Dr. Gloria Dorsey of the Atlanta Humane Society. “Ending the practices of puppy and kitten mills who seek to minimize care, ignore suffering and maximize revenue is a critical step in ending animal cruelty and helping ensure that Atlanta is a healthy pet community.”

Georgia’s state senate rejected a bill in February that would have overturned laws in cities and counties regulating puppy sales.

RELATED | Senate rejects puppy mill bill on crossover day

"It’s about the free market and for Georgia’s consumers to have the ability to choose what they buy," said the House bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rick Jasperse (R-Jasper), at the time.

Jasperse said local governments have no business banning the purchase of otherwise legal retail items, including the purchase of commercially-bred puppies.

"Taking away consumer choice isn’t the appropriate way to do it," Jasperse said. Asked if he was standing up for puppy mills, he responded: "Well, I’m not doing that. I’m standing up for consumer choice."

Atlanta's legislation to ban retail pet sales now moves to the Public Safety Committee for consideration at the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

© 2018 WXIA