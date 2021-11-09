Bikini Kill cancel show in St. Augustine

Due to COVID-19, the punk band Bikini Kill have canceled their show Tuesday at St. Augustine Amphitheatre's Backyard Stage

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Bikini Kill have cancelled their show Tuesday, May 31 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre's Backyard Stage.

Statement from Bikini Kill:

“Due to a member of the band testing positive for COVID-19, Bikini Kill will be canceling our show in St. Augustine which was scheduled for today – Tuesday, May 31. We are extremely sorry that we will be unable to play this show."

Refunds will be provided at point of purchase. Patrons who purchased tickets online at Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded back to the original payment method. Patrons who purchased tickets at the venue Box Office are advised to check the hours of operation before heading to the venue. For more information, please visit: https://www.theamp.com/events/box-office-ticketing."