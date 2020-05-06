Big disconnect: JEA to notify 24,000+ customers of utility disconnections starting July 7

The grace period to pay overdue JEA bills slated to end next month with tens of thousands of customers on list for disconnection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 24,000 JEA customers with delinquent utility bills are slated for disconnection starting next month.

The utility had offered a grace period for delinquent accounts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that period ends July 7. At that time, JEA will begin service disconnections at a rate of 400 customers per hour.

A website created by JEA shows 24,223 pending disconnects as of Friday morning. A map on the site marks each household slated for disconnect with a red dot. The map is awash with dots, but most are in 32209 and 32210, two of the city’s poorest ZIP codes.

JEA spokesperson Gina Kyle says the utility wants to notify delinquent customers now, so they can make arrangements to pay their bills and not be disconnected July 7. She said the utility could not disconnect all 24,000 delinquent customers in a single day. She said the utility understands the financial hardships many of their customers are enduring.

Kyle says JEA wants customers to call 904-665-6000 or go to jea.com to set up a payment program or request assistance. She urged customers to “not wait till last minute and risk being cut-off.”

In a fact sheet distributed to city officials, JEA noted the following: