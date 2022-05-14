Catty Shack joins GMJ to discuss all things big cats

The founder and executive director of Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary joined Good Morning Jacksonville to talk about events with tigers at the ranch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With school coming to a close soon for the summer many parents are looking for activities to do with their kids.

Curt LoGiudice, founder and executive director of Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary, joined Rich Donnelly to talk about what people can see and do if they visit Catty Shack.

Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Jacksonville. The mission of Catty Shack is to provide a safe, loving and forever home to endangered big cats and to educate the public about their plight in the wild and captivity.

Catty Shack does not breed, trade, sell or buy any of the residents.

Daytime tours are from 1:00pm to 3:00pm every day and information about tickets can be found here: https://cattyshack.org/tickets/

Follow this link to meet some of the residents of Catty Shack: https://cattyshack.org/residents/