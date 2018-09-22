A bicyclist died after he was struck by an oncoming vehicle Friday night on Northwest Gainesville Road in Marion County.

The bicyclist, 25-year-old David A. Waller, was riding in the northbound travel lane of County Road 25A, also known as Northwest Gainesville Road, says Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities say he was in a dark area with no street lights when the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram, unable to see Waller in time, swerved to the right to avoid striking the bicyclist.

The driver, 70-year-old John C. Vance, struck Waller with the front section of the vehicle before exiting the roadway and striking a mailbox on the east grass shoulder.

Waller was ejected from the hood of the Dodge and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

Vance and his passenger did not sustain injuries during the crash.

